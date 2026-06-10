Oak Brook teen accused in fatal Downers Grove crash to remain in custody

The Brief An Oak Brook teen charged with two counts of reckless homicide will remain in custody after a DuPage County judge reviewed new evidence presented Tuesday, prosecutors said. Prosecutors allege Francesco Rendina, 18, was speeding and driving recklessly before his BMW SUV crashed into another vehicle March 27 in Downers Grove. Authorities said he was traveling 104 mph five seconds before the crash and 89 mph in a 40 mph zone at impact. The crash killed Ried Jacobsen, 72, and his wife, Katherine Jacobsen, 67. DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said the judge agreed Rendina poses a threat to public safety. His next court appearance is scheduled for June 30.



An Oak Brook teen accused of causing a crash that killed a suburban Chicago couple will remain in custody after a DuPage County judge considered new evidence presented Tuesday, prosecutors said.

The backstory:

Francesco Rendina, 18, appeared in court May 11 on two counts of reckless homicide, a Class 3 felony, according to the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office.

Pictured is Francesco Rendina, 18. (DuPage County State's Attorney)

The charges stem from a crash that occurred shortly before 7 p.m. March 27 at the intersection of Highland Avenue and 35th Street in Downers Grove.

Authorities allege Rendina was driving a BMW SUV southbound on Highland Avenue at a high rate of speed and changing lanes recklessly before the crash.

Prosecutors said Rendina's vehicle struck another vehicle as it turned onto Highland Avenue from 35th Street.

According to the state's attorney's office, Rendina was traveling 104 mph five seconds before the crash and was traveling 89 mph in a 40 mph zone at the time of impact.

Ried Jacobsen, 72, was pronounced dead at the scene. His wife, Katherine Jacobsen, 67, died later at a local hospital.

What they're saying:

"I thank Judge O’Hallaren Walsh for agreeing with our position that this defendant poses a real and present threat to the residents of DuPage County and I thank her for her careful consideration of the new evidence presented in court today. I also thank Assistant State’s Attorneys Alyssa Rabulinski and Michael Joyce for their outstanding preparation and compelling arguments presented in court today that resulted in pre-trial detention of a defendant whose alleged disregard for public safety and reckless behavior resulted in the death of Ried and Katherine Jacobsen," said DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin.

What's next:

Rendina's next court appearance is scheduled for June 30.