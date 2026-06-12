AA sponsor tried to sexually assault woman in Chicago suburb while toddler sat in backseat: officials

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The Brief A Chicago man was charged after authorities say he attempted to sexually assault a woman while she and her toddler were inside a vehicle in Stickney Township. Police said the suspect, identified as the woman's AA sponsor, appeared intoxicated and was found unconscious in a parking lot. He faces multiple felony charges, including aggravated criminal sexual abuse and aggravated kidnapping, and was ordered held in jail.



A Chicago man was charged with trying to sexually assault a woman he was sponsoring through Alcoholics Anonymous in southwest suburban Stickney.

AA sponsor charged with sexual abuse

The backstory:

The incident happened around 3:45 p.m. on June 4 in a parking lot in the 4800 block of South Central Avenue, according to the Cook County Sheriff's Office.

The victim told officers she had been in a vehicle with her sponsor, identified as 42-year-old Adan Castellanos-Rubio, when he appeared intoxicated and allegedly tried to sexually assault her. Officials said the woman's toddler was in the backseat during the incident.

The victim told deputies she and her child were unable to leave the vehicle until Castellanos-Rubio parked in the lot and lost consciousness, according to the sheriff's office.

When officers arrived, they found Castellanos-Rubio unconscious inside the vehicle and smelled alcohol, authorities said. Deputies also recovered an open container of alcohol from the vehicle.

Castellanos-Rubio was charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse, criminal sexual abuse, aggravated kidnapping and unlawful restraint. He also faces charges of driving under the influence, driving on a suspended license and child endangerment.

What's next:

A Cook County judge ordered Castellanos-Rubio to be held in custody ahead of further proceedings. His next court date is scheduled for Friday.