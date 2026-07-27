Tornado Warning issued for parts of Chicago area

The Brief A Tornado Warning was issued Monday for parts of Chicagoland as severe storms moved through the area. Strong winds, flash flooding and flight delays at O'Hare accompanied the storms, while heat index values climbed near 105 degrees. Cooler temperatures arrive Tuesday, with another chance for showers and thunderstorms expected Friday and Saturday.



A Tornado Warning was issued for the Chicago area on Monday.

Tornado Warning in DuPage County

What we know:

The National Weather Service said the Tornado Warning was in effect for parts of Cook, DuPage and Will Counties, including suburbs Wheaton, Orland Park and Lombard until 1:15 p.m.

The broader Chicago area is under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 1 p.m. with wind gusts of up to 70 mph.

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect in Chicago, Cicero and Arlington Heights until 4 p.m.

Ground stops were issued at O'Hare and Midway airports until 1:15 p.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration. In the past 24 hours, 21 flights have been canceled at O'Hare Airport.

Despite the storms, high temperatures today are expected to reach around 90 degrees again, with peak heat index values near 105 degrees.

Smoke remains in the upper atmosphere, but it is high enough that it is not expected to be a significant respiratory concern.

Any thunderstorms that do form are expected to move out tonight, leaving mostly cloudy skies with overnight lows in the low to mid-70s.

What's next:

Temperatures will ease slightly Tuesday, with highs in the low 80s. Communities along Lake Michigan will likely be several degrees cooler.

Highs are expected to remain in the low to mid-80s through the rest of the week, which is near normal for late July.

There will be another chance for showers or thunderstorms Friday and Saturday.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.