Lilly Bova case: Crime Stoppers announces $1,000 reward for tips leading to arrest

The Brief Cook County Crime Stoppers announced a $1,000 reward Friday for information leading to an arrest in the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Lilly Bova, whose death remains under investigation. The reward comes two days after Cook County prosecutors said they lacked sufficient evidence to file criminal charges, citing an inability to meet the burden of proof. Detectives with the Cook County Sheriff's Police Department are continuing to investigate the March 28 shooting in unincorporated Glenview and are asking anyone with information to submit anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers.



As investigators continue to search for answers in the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Lilly Bova, Cook County Crime Stoppers announced Friday a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

The reward was announced two days after Cook County prosecutors said they did not have sufficient evidence to file criminal charges in the case.

The backstory:

The Cook County State's Attorney's Office said Wednesday that, after reviewing evidence collected by law enforcement, prosecutors could not meet the burden of proof required to bring charges.

"Based on the evidence obtained by law enforcement during their investigation, we cannot meet our burden of proof, and at this time, we cannot bring criminal charges," the office said in a statement.

Prosecutors said the investigation is challenging and questions still remain about how the shooting occurred.

Bova was reportedly shot around 11 a.m. March 28 in the 3600 block of Salem Walk in unincorporated Glenview.

According to previous FOX Chicago reporting, Bova was shot inside the apartment she shared with her mother, sister and brother. She was found wounded in her bedroom and later died at Lutheran General Hospital.

What they're saying:

"Detectives with the Cook County Sheriff's Police Department continue to actively investigate this case and are asking for the public's assistance in identifying the individual(s) responsible," Crime Stoppers said in a statement.

"A family is grieving the unimaginable loss of a 16-year-old daughter, and our thoughts remain with Lilly Bova’s loved ones during this incredibly difficult time. A violent act like this impacts not only the victim’s family but the entire community. We are asking anyone with information, no matter how small it may seem, to do the right thing and come forward. Your information could provide Detectives with the missing piece needed to bring the person responsible to justice," said Paul Rutherford, executive director of Cook County Crime Stoppers.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to submit an anonymous tip by calling the Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-800-535-STOP (7867) or online at CPDTIP.com.