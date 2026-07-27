Missing Naperville man found dead in Elmhurst quarry, police say

The Brief Missing Naperville man found dead: The body of 28-year-old Gabriel De Sagun was recovered Sunday from an Elmhurst quarry, ending a nearly week-long search. Drone located body: Police said a public safety drone found De Sagun in the east quarry after an extensive search involving K-9s, bloodhounds, a helicopter, boats and multiple agencies. Investigation ongoing: Authorities have not released De Sagun's cause of death or additional details as the investigation continues with the DuPage County Coroner's Office.



The body of a missing Naperville man was recovered from an Elmhurst quarry Sunday, bringing a nearly week-long search to an end, authorities said.

Missing Naperville man found dead

What we know:

Elmhurst police said the search for 28-year-old Gabriel De Sagun ended Sunday after a public safety drone located his body in the water of the east quarry. The DuPage County Coroner's Office later identified the remains as De Sagun.

De Sagun was reported missing July 20 after he was last seen walking south on West Avenue between Second and Third streets in Elmhurst.

Pictured is 28-year-old Gabriel De Sagun.

According to police, De Sagun had been dropped off earlier that afternoon to retrieve his vehicle from a parking lot in Elmhurst. A family member returned home to Naperville, but De Sagun never arrived.

His vehicle was later found unoccupied in a townhome parking lot in the 200 block of North West Avenue.

Investigators obtained home surveillance video showing De Sagun walking south on the sidewalk along West Avenue shortly after he was dropped off.

Authorities conducted an extensive search that included public safety drones, K-9 teams, bloodhounds, a helicopter, boats and personnel from multiple agencies.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released additional details about the circumstances surrounding De Sagun's death. His cause and manner of death have not been announced.

What they're saying:

"On behalf of the Elmhurst Police Department, I extend my deepest condolences to Gabriel's family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time," said Police Chief Mike McLean. "While this is not the outcome anyone hoped for, we are grateful for the efforts of the first responders and community volunteers who dedicated countless hours to this search. I also want to thank our mutual aid partners and the many members of our community who shared information, offered support, and kept Gabriel and his family in their thoughts throughout the past week. We respectfully ask that Gabriel's family be afforded privacy as they grieve."

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing in coordination with the DuPage County Coroner's Office.