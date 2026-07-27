Chicago weather: Extreme heat warning for parts of area as dry spell continues

The Brief O'Hare has gone three straight weeks without measurable rainfall, making it one of the area's more notable dry stretches. An Extreme Heat Warning is in effect for parts of western Illinois counties, while a Heat Advisory remains in effect for much of the Chicago area. Thunderstorms are possible, but there's an equal chance many areas stay dry.



Chicagoland is enduring a rare stretch without measurable rainfall as dangerous heat and humidity continue to dominate the forecast.

Chicago dry spell

O'Hare International Airport has now gone three full weeks without measurable rainfall.

While there has been a trace of precipitation during that time, it has not been enough to measure. That means the current stretch is being compared to the record of 30 consecutive days with only a trace of precipitation, set between Jan. 7 and Feb. 5, 1919.

Another notable dry stretch occurred in September 1979, when O'Hare recorded 22 straight days without any precipitation at all.

Today's forecast

The ongoing lack of rain has also affected the forecast Monday. Several computer models have repeatedly suggested widespread thunderstorms, but those storms have failed to develop over the Chicago area. If storms do develop later today, some could become severe.

A Dense Fog Advisory remains in effect until 8 a.m. for Kane, Kendall, Grundy and McHenry counties, along with counties farther west, as well as all of northwest Indiana, where reduced visibility could make for hazardous travel during the morning commute.

Dangerous heat is expected to build through the day. Grundy, LaSalle and DeKalb counties are under an Extreme Heat Warning, while the rest of the Chicago area remains under a Heat Advisory through the evening.

High temperatures today are expected to reach around 90 degrees again, with peak heat index values near 105 degrees.

Smoke remains in the upper atmosphere, but it is high enough that it is not expected to be a significant respiratory concern.

Any thunderstorms that do form are expected to move out tonight, leaving mostly cloudy skies with overnight lows in the low to mid-70s.

What's next:

Temperatures ease slightly Tuesday, with highs in the low 80s. Communities along Lake Michigan will likely be several degrees cooler.

Highs are expected to remain in the low to mid-80s through the rest of the week, which is near normal for late July.

There will be another chance for showers or thunderstorms Friday and Saturday.