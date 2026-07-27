Speeding SUV kills pedestrian on Chicago's Southwest Side, police say

The Brief A man was struck and killed by a speeding SUV late Sunday in Gage Park. The SUV crashed into a fixed object after the initial collision. A second vehicle later struck the fixed object.



A man was killed when he was hit by a speeding SUV Sunday night on Chicago's Southwest Side, according to police.

Speeding SUV kills pedestrian

What we know:

The crash happened around 10:47 p.m. in the 5100 block of South Western Avenue in the Gage Park neighborhood.

Police said a gray SUV driven by a man was traveling south on Western Avenue at a high rate of speed when it struck a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, also a man, suffered severe injuries and died at the scene.

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After hitting the man, the driver lost control and crashed into a fixed object, police said. The driver was not injured.

Moments later, a blue sedan driven by a man was traveling westbound when it struck the fixed object after it had fallen into the roadway. The driver declined medical attention.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the man who was killed.

It remains unclear whether the SUV driver is facing any citations or criminal charges.

What's next:

The Chicago Police Department's Major Accidents Investigation Unit is investigating the crash.