Speeding SUV kills pedestrian on Chicago's Southwest Side, police say
CHICAGO - A man was killed when he was hit by a speeding SUV Sunday night on Chicago's Southwest Side, according to police.
Speeding SUV kills pedestrian
What we know:
The crash happened around 10:47 p.m. in the 5100 block of South Western Avenue in the Gage Park neighborhood.
Police said a gray SUV driven by a man was traveling south on Western Avenue at a high rate of speed when it struck a pedestrian.
The pedestrian, also a man, suffered severe injuries and died at the scene.
After hitting the man, the driver lost control and crashed into a fixed object, police said. The driver was not injured.
Moments later, a blue sedan driven by a man was traveling westbound when it struck the fixed object after it had fallen into the roadway. The driver declined medical attention.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released the identity of the man who was killed.
It remains unclear whether the SUV driver is facing any citations or criminal charges.
What's next:
The Chicago Police Department's Major Accidents Investigation Unit is investigating the crash.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.