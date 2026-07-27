Lisle man charged after fatal Fox River boating crash in McHenry County

The Brief A 45-year-old Lisle man has been charged with reckless homicide and aggravated DUI after a fatal boating crash on the Fox River. Authorities say a large boat ran over a smaller boat Saturday, killing one woman and injuring two other people. The man is scheduled to make his first court appearance Monday afternoon in McHenry County.



A Lisle man is expected to appear in court Monday after prosecutors charged him in connection with a deadly boating crash on the Fox River that left one woman dead and two others injured.

Lisle man charged in fatal Fox River crash

What we know:

Richard Stevenson, 45, has been charged with felony reckless homicide and aggravated driving under the influence in connection with the crash.

Richard Stevenson

McHenry County fire officials said the collision happened Saturday when a large boat carrying two people ran over a smaller boat that also had two people aboard.

A woman who was on the smaller boat was killed in the crash. Authorities said two other people were injured.

Stevenson allegedly left the scene after the collision. He was eventually taken into custody and booked into the McHenry County Jail early Sunday morning.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the woman who was killed.

It remains unclear what led to the crash.

What's next:

An autopsy on the woman killed is expected.

Stevenson is scheduled to make his first court appearance at about 1 p.m. Monday.