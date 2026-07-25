Bears DB Kyler Gordon lands on PUP list before start of 2026 training camp

The Chicago Bears got some bad news before training camp began.

Kyler Gordon, who is expected to be one of the top contributors to the Bears defense this year, remains injured to start training camp.

What we know:

Gordon was one of a handful of Bears placed on the physically unable to perform list Saturday.

He joins Keyshaun Elliott, Noah Sewell, Ozzy Trapilo and Shemar Turner on the PUP list.

Gordon’s spot on the list continues a trend of injuries that has kept him away from being present, both in training camp and during their regular season.

Gordon played in just three games during the 2025 season as he dealt with groin, hamstring and calf injuries. He signed three-year, $40 million extension in April 2025.

Trapilo will be out until late in the 2026 season with a ruptured patellar tendon. The team was optimistic about Turner, but his availability was contingent on his status recovering from an ACL tear.

"This summer's going to be a big part for him," Bears coach Ben Johnson said on June 10. "We'll have a good six weeks off of see where he's at when we come back to camp."

What we don't know:

It's too early to tell when Gordon will return to the field.

He might return sooner rather than later, but it's no guarantee. He missed nearly all the offseason program with a soft-tissue injury.

It's a tough start for Gordon's 2026 season, but

"This spring was going to be a springboard for us to get going the right direction and we're still working through that," Johnson said on June 3. "We're still trying to get that availability piece going. We know he is a good player when he is out there, but trust level's a huge thing for this team, for this coaching staff, for the locker room. You can only develop that trust by being available."