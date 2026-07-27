Two workers trapped in Downers Grove storm sewer as rescue continues, officials say

The Brief Two contractor workers became trapped in a storm sewer Monday afternoon at a work site in the 800 block of Curtiss Street in Downers Grove. Police were alerted around 12:50 p.m., and the Downers Grove Fire Department launched a technical rescue operation as severe weather moved through the area. As of 3:15 p.m., the rescue remained underway, and officials had not released details on the workers' conditions or what caused the incident.



Two contractor workers are trapped in a storm sewer in Downers Grove as severe weather moves through the Chicago suburbs.

Workers trapped in storm sewer in Downers Grove

The backstory:

Downers Grove police said officers were flagged down at about 12:50 p.m. Monday by workers at a storm sewer construction site in the 800 block of Curtiss Street.

Workers told officers that two contractors were trapped in a storm sewer beneath the street.

The Downers Grove Fire Department responded to the scene and launched a technical rescue operation.

What's next:

As of 3:15 p.m., the rescue operation remained underway. Authorities have not released additional details about the workers' conditions or what caused them to become trapped.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.