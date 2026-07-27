Two workers trapped in Downers Grove storm sewer as rescue continues, officials say
DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. - Two contractor workers are trapped in a storm sewer in Downers Grove as severe weather moves through the Chicago suburbs.
Workers trapped in storm sewer in Downers Grove
The backstory:
Downers Grove police said officers were flagged down at about 12:50 p.m. Monday by workers at a storm sewer construction site in the 800 block of Curtiss Street.
Workers told officers that two contractors were trapped in a storm sewer beneath the street.
The Downers Grove Fire Department responded to the scene and launched a technical rescue operation.
What's next:
As of 3:15 p.m., the rescue operation remained underway. Authorities have not released additional details about the workers' conditions or what caused them to become trapped.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
The Source: The information in this article was provide by the Village of Downers Grove, Downers Grove police and fire departments.