High-speed pursuit ends in arrests of three men, police say

The Brief Three men face multiple felony charges after a high-speed chase from DuPage County into Kane County. The driver allegedly reached 115 mph, and two guns were thrown from the Jeep before all three suspects were arrested. Police recovered a stolen handgun and a loaded rifle; the suspects are due in court April 6.



Three men have been charged after leading police on a high-speed chase into Kane County on Wednesday, according to the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office.

What we know:

Cameron McClellan, 27, of Chicago, has been charged with one felony count of armed violence and two felony counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding police.

Troy Hughes, 23, of Bellwood, has been charged with one felony count of home invasion with a dangerous weapon, one felony count of trespassing, two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and one felony count of aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon.

Dante Williams, 23, of Chicago, has been charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and one felony count of aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon.

The backstory:

On Wednesday, Bellwood police pursued a green Jeep suspected to be involved in a shooting. Around 5:50 p.m., an Oak Brook Police officer saw the Jeep traveling on I-88, followed by Bellwood and Hillside squad cars. When the Oak Brook officer joined the pursuit, the driver of the Jeep, later identified as McClellan, allegedly reached 100 mph on the shoulder of I-88.

According to the Oak Brook officer, two firearms were thrown from the passenger side of the car during the pursuit.

According to police, McClellan reached 115 mph, weaving through traffic before exiting I-88 onto Orchard Road in Kane County. Then, McClellan drove into the backyard of a home in the 6S400 block of Shagbark Lane, police say. Next, police say Hughes and Williams left the Jeep and fled on foot.

Police found McClellan in the Jeep in the 100 block of North Deerpath Lane, where he was taken into custody. Police also found Hughes in the basement of a home on Blackberry Ridge Drive and Williams inside a work van also on Blackberry Ridge Drive.

Naperville police recovered a Glock 43X that was reportedly stolen out of Riverdale as well as a loaded Ruger .223 rifle.

What they're saying:

"It is alleged that these three defendants, two of whom are convicted felons currently on parole and consequently prohibited from legally possessing a firearm, were in possession two firearms as the driver of their vehicle, Mr. McClellan, fled authorities at a high rate of speed in rush hour traffic," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said.

"This incident highlights the importance of law enforcement agencies maintaining practical, common-sense pursuit policies," Oak Brook Chief of Police Brian Strockis said. "Criminals like these, and many others, often believe they can commit crimes — even violent ones — with impunity if they simply flee from the police, assuming they will avoid capture. They quickly learned otherwise when they traveled west of I-294 and were spotted by the Oak Brook Police Department.."

What's next:

The suspects are due back in court on April 6.