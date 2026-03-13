Two arrested after Lake County drug busts uncover over 110g of cocaine, 47g of heroin, 22 guns, more

The Brief The Lake County Sheriff’s Drug Task Force carried out two raids Friday in Gary and Lowell, Indiana, leading to two arrests. Charles Trotter, 44, a convicted felon, is accused of selling cocaine near 21st Century School in Gary and faces drug distribution and weapons charges. Across both searches, authorities seized over 110 grams of cocaine, 47 grams of heroin, fentanyl, marijuana, THC products, and 22 firearms, including one reported stolen.



In two separate operations, the Lake County Sheriff confiscated over 110 grams of cocaine, 47 grams of heroin, 22 guns, and much more.

What we know:

On Friday, the Lake County Sheriff's Drug Task Force conducted a drug bust in Gary, Ind. and one in Lowell, Ind. Two people were arrested, according to officials.

Charles Trotter, 44, a convicted felon, has been accused of selling cocaine 200 feet from 21st Century School in Gary. He faces charges including felony possession of narcotics with intent to distribute as well as weapons charges.

A SWAT Team searched Trotter's home in the 800 block of Adams Street in Gary. According to the sheriff's office, fficers found:

98 grams of cocaine

1.5 grams of fentanyl

47 grams of heroin

8 grams of marijuana

7 guns

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Charles Trotter, 44 ( Lake County Sheriff’s Office)

According to the sheriff's Office, a SWAT Team also searched a home in Howell in the 16600 block of Morse Street, and found:

13.7 grams of cocaine

58 grams of THC products

15 firearms – one of which was reported stolen from Cedar Lake

William J. Elliott, 58, was also arrested and faces drug and firearm charges.

We will provide updates to this story as they become available.