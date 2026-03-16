Man shot while driving on Chicago's Northwest Side, police say
CHICAGO - A man is in critical condition after being shot while driving Sunday night on Chicago’s Northwest Side, police said.
What we know:
The shooting happened around 9:44 p.m. in the 1500 block of North Karlov Avenue in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.
Police said the 24-year-old man was driving when another man standing near a curb fired at his vehicle.
The driver was struck once in the back and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition.
What we don't know:
It remains unclear if the victim was shot at random or targeted.
What's next:
No arrest has been reported. Area Five detectives are investigating.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.