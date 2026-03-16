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Man shot while driving on Chicago's Northwest Side, police say

By Nic Flosi
Published  March 16, 2026 7:34am CDT
Humboldt Park
FOX 32 Chicago

The Brief

    • A 24-year-old man was shot while driving Sunday night in Humboldt Park.
    • The shooter was standing near a curb when he opened fire.
    • The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

CHICAGO - A man is in critical condition after being shot while driving Sunday night on Chicago’s Northwest Side, police said.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 9:44 p.m. in the 1500 block of North Karlov Avenue in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Police said the 24-year-old man was driving when another man standing near a curb fired at his vehicle.

The driver was struck once in the back and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear if the victim was shot at random or targeted.

What's next:

No arrest has been reported. Area Five detectives are investigating.

The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.

Humboldt ParkCrime and Public SafetyNews