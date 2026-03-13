Man charged after purse robbery in Orland Park leads to Chicago pursuit: police

The Brief A woman reported her purse was forcibly stolen Thursday in a parking lot at 288 Orland Square Drive in Orland Park, police said. Police located the suspect’s vehicle, leading to a pursuit that ended after a crash in the 3300 block of South Wood Street in Chicago. The suspect, identified as Malik Campbell, of Peoria, was arrested and charged with robbery, a Class 2 felony.



A man accused of robbing a woman in southwest suburban Orland Park was taken into custody after a police pursuit ended in Chicago, authorities said.

What we know:

The incident occurred Thursday in the parking lot of 288 Orland Square Drive, according to Orland Park police.

A woman told officers a suspect forcibly took her purse, police said. The suspect fled in a vehicle before officers arrived.

Shortly after receiving a description of the suspect and his vehicle, Midlothian police located the vehicle near 159th Street and Laramie Avenue and followed it to the area of 111th Street and Interstate 57, where Chicago police were waiting to assist.

The suspect then fled, and Chicago police initiated a pursuit.

The pursuit ended in the 3300 block of South Wood Street in Chicago, where the suspect crashed the vehicle and fled on foot, authorities said.

He was later taken into custody by Chicago police and was identified by the victim as the person who stole her purse, police said. Authorities identified him as Malik Campbell of Peoria.

Pictured is Malik Campbell, of Peoria. (Orland Park PD )

What's next:

Police said Campbell has been charged with robbery, a Class 2 felony. Further details haven't been released.