Ambulance with patient struck at Libertyville intersection: police

The Brief Six people were injured when an ambulance transporting a patient was struck by another vehicle at a Libertyville intersection Sunday morning. The ambulance, with lights and siren activated, was hit by an eastbound car at U.S. Highway 45 and Peterson Road. All involved—including the ambulance crew, patient, and two drivers—were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries as police investigate.



Six people were injured after an ambulance was hit in an intersection in Libertyville on Sunday, according to police.

Around 11:05 a.m., Libertyville Police Department responded to the intersection of U.S. Highway 45 and Peterson Road for the report of a traffic crash involving injuries.

An investigation revealed that a Lake Villa Fire Protection District ambulance transporting a patient was traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 45 approaching the intersection of Peterson Road with emergency lights and siren on. As they entered the intersection, they were struck by a car traveling eastbound on Peterson Road.

The ambulance crew of three people, the patient, the drivers of a Chevrolet Equinox and a Lexus RX350 were all transported to Advocate Condell Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police are investigating the incident.