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Ambulance with patient struck at Libertyville intersection: police

By Lauren Westphal
Published  May 10, 2026 4:44pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 32 Chicago

The Brief

    • Six people were injured when an ambulance transporting a patient was struck by another vehicle at a Libertyville intersection Sunday morning.
    • The ambulance, with lights and siren activated, was hit by an eastbound car at U.S. Highway 45 and Peterson Road.
    • All involved—including the ambulance crew, patient, and two drivers—were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries as police investigate.

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. - Six people were injured after an ambulance was hit in an intersection in Libertyville on Sunday, according to police.

Around 11:05 a.m., Libertyville Police Department responded to the intersection of U.S. Highway 45 and Peterson Road for the report of a traffic crash involving injuries.

An investigation revealed that a Lake Villa Fire Protection District ambulance transporting a patient was traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 45 approaching the intersection of Peterson Road with emergency lights and siren on. As they entered the intersection, they were struck by a car traveling eastbound on Peterson Road.

The ambulance crew of three people, the patient, the drivers of a Chevrolet Equinox and a Lexus RX350 were all transported to Advocate Condell Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police are investigating the incident.

The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Libertylville Police Department.

Crime and Public SafetyLibertyvilleNews