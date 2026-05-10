Ambulance with patient struck at Libertyville intersection: police
LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. - Six people were injured after an ambulance was hit in an intersection in Libertyville on Sunday, according to police.
Around 11:05 a.m., Libertyville Police Department responded to the intersection of U.S. Highway 45 and Peterson Road for the report of a traffic crash involving injuries.
An investigation revealed that a Lake Villa Fire Protection District ambulance transporting a patient was traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 45 approaching the intersection of Peterson Road with emergency lights and siren on. As they entered the intersection, they were struck by a car traveling eastbound on Peterson Road.
The ambulance crew of three people, the patient, the drivers of a Chevrolet Equinox and a Lexus RX350 were all transported to Advocate Condell Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
Police are investigating the incident.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Libertylville Police Department.