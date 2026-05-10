Man charged after allegedly pointing gun at coworker in Winnetka country club

The Brief A 22-year-old man, Jacob Chung, allegedly pointed a gun at a coworker during an argument at the Indian Hill Club in Winnetka around 2 a.m. on May 4. He left the scene but was later stopped and arrested by Lake Zurich police, who found a loaded gun in his car. Chung faces misdemeanor charges of aggravated assault and unlawful use of a weapon and was released after his initial court appearance.



A 22-year-old man has been charged after pointing a gun at his coworker's head at a Winnetka country club, according to the Cook County Sheriff's Office.

Around 2 a.m. on May 4, officers responded to the Indian Hill Club where they learned that Jacob Chung, 22, was showing a gun to his coworkers and then got into an argument with one of them who told him to put the gun away. According to witnesses, Chung pointed the gun at the coworker before he left the scene in a Toyota Corolla.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Jacob Chung, 22 (Cook County Sheriff's Office)

Lake Zurich police were notified and stopped Chung outside his home later that morning and arrested him.

Sheriff's Police found a loaded gun inside of Chung's car.

Chung has been charged with misdemeanor counts of aggravated assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

He was released from custody on May 5 after his first court appearance.