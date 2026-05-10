Man sought after kidnapping attempt at knifepoint in Humboldt Park: police

The Brief Police are searching for a man who allegedly attempted a kidnapping in Humboldt Park around 6:15 p.m., approaching a victim on N. Pulaski Road. The suspect reportedly grabbed the victim by the hair and tried to force them into a white sedan at knifepoint, but the victim escaped after alerting bystanders. Authorities urge the public to stay alert and report tips to Area Four Detectives or submit anonymously online.



Chicago police are looking for a man who tried to kidnap someone in the Humboldt Park neighborhood Saturday evening.

Around 6:15 p.m., a Hispanic male suspect wearing a red baseball cap got out of a white sedan and approached the victim in the 900 block of N. Pulaski Road, according to police. The suspect then allegedly grabbed the victim by the hair and told them to get into his car at knifepoint.

After a brief struggle, the victim altered some bystanders to help and the victim was able to get away, police say.

What you can do:

Police are warning the public to be aware of their surroundings at all times, watch for suspicious activity, and to wave down bystanders if you are ever in a similar situation.

Anyone with information should contact Area Four Detectives at 312-746-8251 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference RD#JK248541.