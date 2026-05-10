Chicago weather: Sunshine returns Monday before warm-up and storm chances Tuesday

Hope all the moms had a wonderful day today! Certainly not the warmest Mother's Day we've had, but it could have easily been a lot cooler. And speaking of cool, expect things to turn a bit chilly overnight tonight under a mainly clear sky. Expect most spots to fall down into the 40s. Those living near the Illinois and Wisconsin state line will slip into the upper 30s. I cannot rule out some patchy frost in these areas by daybreak Monday.

Expect a ton of sun for Monday. Despite that sunshine, a northeast wind around 5–15 mph is going to help hold our highs mainly in the upper 50s to lower 60s. The cooler air will be short-lived, however. On Tuesday, highs soar into the middle 70s thanks in part to a strong southwest wind. Wind speeds will hover around 20mph through most of the day. Additionally, we will likely see some scattered rain and thunderstorms. There is a small chance that a couple of storms could reach severe levels, producing quarter-sized hail and wind gusts near 58mph.

Any leftover showers should be gone Wednesday morning with a little sun trying to come back later in the day. A northwest breeze will hold highs in the lower 60s with morning readings in the lower 50s.

Sunshine looks to come back in full force for Thursday and temperatures may reach the middle 60s by the afternoon. This might be the last "mild" day we see for a bit as some much warmer air is in store to close out the week. Spotty rain chances are in the forecast Friday, but highs will return to the middle 70s. Over the weekend, we look to spend both days in the 80s with morning lows in the mid to upper 50s. There is a chance for rain and storms over the weekend, with Sunday having the best chance.