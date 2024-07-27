Expand / Collapse search

Man dies after being pulled from water at 31st Street Harbor

By Maggie Duly
Published  July 27, 2024 9:37am CDT
CHICAGO - A man was found unresponsive in the water at 31st Street Harbor Saturday morning. 

Chicago police said a 36-year-old man was pulled out of the water near Dock E by divers just after 4:30 a.m. 

He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition and was pronounced dead a short time later. 

Crews were in the area searching for a missing man after a boat crashed into a break wall and sunk just outside the harbor at 7:30 p.m. Friday night. 

Police did not say if the two incidents were connected. An investigation is underway. 