Man dies after being pulled from water at 31st Street Harbor

A man was found unresponsive in the water at 31st Street Harbor Saturday morning.

Chicago police said a 36-year-old man was pulled out of the water near Dock E by divers just after 4:30 a.m.

He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition and was pronounced dead a short time later.

Crews were in the area searching for a missing man after a boat crashed into a break wall and sunk just outside the harbor at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.

Police did not say if the two incidents were connected. An investigation is underway.