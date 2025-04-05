Man shot, killed on Chicago's South Side, police say
CHICAGO - A 29-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday night on Chicago’s South Side, authorities said.
Deadly Shooting on Chicago's South Side
What we know:
The shooting occurred at 8 p.m. in the 1300 block of W. 76th Street.
The man, who was inside a vehicle, was shot in the chest and abdomen. He was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
What we don't know:
Details on the suspect and the victim’s identity have not been released.
No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.