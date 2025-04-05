Man shot, killed on Chicago's South Side, police say

A 29-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday night on Chicago’s South Side, authorities said.

Deadly Shooting on Chicago's South Side

What we know:

The shooting occurred at 8 p.m. in the 1300 block of W. 76th Street.

The man, who was inside a vehicle, was shot in the chest and abdomen. He was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

What we don't know:

Details on the suspect and the victim’s identity have not been released.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.