Search continues for missing man after boat capsizes on Lake Michigan

At least one male boater was unaccounted for and 15 others were safe after their boat crashed and capsized on Lake Michigan.

The incident happened just after 7:30 p.m. Friday at 31st Street Harbor, located at 3155 S DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

According to Boat Safe Chicago, the boat struck the wall outside the harbor and crashed into the rocks before it overturned. It's unknown what led to the crash.

Chicago police said 15 people were able to make it to the shore, but the search is ongoing for at least one other boater who did not resurface from the water. Three people were taken to Insight Hospital in good condition.

The search was suspended Friday night and resumed early Saturday. The boating group assisted the Chicago Police and Fire Departments, the Dept. of Natural Resources and the Coast Guard in the search.

Police said a 36-year-old man was pulled from the water in the 31st Street Harbor near Dock E at 4:30 a.m. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. Police did not say if this water recovery was connected to the boat crash.

This is a developing story and we'll bring more updates as they become available.