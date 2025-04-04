2025 NFL Draft: projecting a 7-round Chicago Bears mock draft

You can never have too many mock drafts. How about one that spans every pick the Chicago Bears have?

Here's how we project the Bears' draft picks in all seven rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft.

First, here's a look at what picks the Bears have entering the 2025 NFL Draft.

Chicago Bears 2025 NFL Draft picks

Here is where the Bears will pick in the 2025 draft. The Bears did not receive a compensatory draft selection for this draft.

First Round: 10

Second Round: 39 (from Panthers) and 41

Third Round: 72

Fifth Round: 148

Seventh Round: 233 (from Bengals) and 240 (from Browns)

Now, onto the seven-round draft projections for the Chicago Bears.

Chicago Bears 2025 seven-round NFL Mock Draft

First round, No. 10 overall

The Pick: Will Campbell - OT, LSU

In the last two drafts where the Bears had first-round picks, GM Ryan Poles has taken players who visited Halas Hall on top-30 visits. Caleb Williams, Rome Odunze and Darnell Wright all visited the Bears before the draft. We'll follow that trend here.

If the fixation on Campbell's arms makes him fall to 10, the Bears should expeditiously take that card to the podium. Tush Push it through if you must. Campbell can add value immediately as a lineman who can play four different positions, and could be the left tackle of the future for the Bears.

Second round, No. 39 overall

The Pick: Andrew Mukuba - S, Texas

Kevin Byard is in the last year of his contract. If there's even a shade of concern about Jaquan Brisker's long-term health, it would be wise to invest in the future of the defense's back end.

Mukuba took a top-30 visit to the Bears, and brings a solid combination of talent. He has great tackling ability and can also be a ball hawk. He'd bring big-play potential to Dennis Allen's defense now, and in the future.

Second round, No. 41 overall

The Pick: J.T. Tuimoloau - EDGE, Ohio State

There might not have been a player who had a better run in the College Football Playoff than Tuimoloau.

The Bears got an extended look at Tuimoloau at Ohio State's Pro Day. It wouldn't be a surprise to see the Bears opt for a pass rusher here, or for another Buckeye in general.

Third round, No. 72 overall

The Pick: Cam Skattebo - RB, Arizona State

It's hard to see the Bears getting a guy like Ashton Jeanty or TreVeyon Henderson, but Skattebo offers great power to D'Andre Swift's speed.

Skattebo might not burn defenders with his speed, but his running power and skills in the passing game, both as a blocker and receiver, stand out.

Fifth round, No. 148 overall

The Pick: Nick Martin - LB, Oklahoma State

Martin visited the Bears on a top-30 visit, but most projections say he'll be a late-fifth round or late-sixth round pick. The Bears do not have picks in that range, so taking Martin here will do.

The value evens out when you take into account a knee injury that hampered Martin's 2024 season, which would have given him a much higher grade.

Seventh round, No. 233 overall

The Pick: Rylie Mills - DT, Notre Dame

Ryan Poles likes drafting local guys. Mills played high school football at Lake Forest High School down the street from Halas Hall, and starred at Notre Dame. Mills said he met with the Bears at the NFL Combine.

However, he's more than just a local story. Before injuring his knee in the College Football Playoff, Mills was a stout run defender who improved as a pass rusher during his time in South Bend.

Seventh round, No. 240 overall

The Pick: Ja'Corey Brooks - WR, Louisville

Now, there's not much to connect Brooks to the Bears. We're not reporting any connection at all.

However, after DJ Moore and Rome Odunze, the Bears have Devin Duvernay, Tyler Scott, Olamide Zaccheus and Tyler Scott to fight for the remaining open receiver positions. Why not see what Brooks can do?

Brooks transferred to Louisville from Alabama and had a career-year, but his route running needs work. Still, his touchdown production and yards-per-catch average at Louisville are impressive. Let Antwaan Randle El get his hands on him and see what he can do.