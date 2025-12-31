Things to do in Chicago on New Year’s Eve 2025

Chicago will close out 2025 with fireworks, champagne, live entertainment and more. Here’s a look at New Year’s Eve celebrations to ring in the year.

When: 8 p.m. to midnight

Details: TAO Chicago is hosting a New Year’s Eve celebration featuring light bites, premium cocktails and a midnight champagne toast. Tickets include access to both the restaurant and nightclub floors.

FOX Chicago will host a live broadcast throughout the night.

When: Midnight

Details: Navy Pier will host a free fireworks display over Lake Michigan as the clock strikes midnight. The show is scheduled to last approximately 10 minutes. Guests are encouraged to arrive early for prime viewing locations along the pier and lakefront.

When: 10:30 a.m. to noon

Details: Families can celebrate early with a Noon Year’s Eve concert featuring live, interactive music and hands-on crafts. Tickets include all-day museum admission.

When: 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.

Details: This Roaring Twenties-themed New Year’s Eve party includes multiple DJ sets, themed décor and champagne service. The event offers general admission and VIP ticket options and is strictly 21+.

When: 8 p.m.

Details: Inspired by the musical "Chicago," this New Year’s Eve celebration features live music, cabaret, burlesque and circus-style performances, along with DJS and light bites throughout the night.

When: 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.

Details: One of the city’s largest New Year’s Eve events includes multiple ballrooms, DJs, food and drink packages and a midnight celebration. VIP tickets and table service packages are available.

When: 8:30 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Details: This event marks the final New Year’s Eve celebration at The Promontory. The night includes multiple DJs, party favors, a midnight toast and optional open-bar packages.

Know before you go

The Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications urges residents and visitors to plan ahead for New Year’s Eve celebrations throughout the city.

Street closures will be in effect throughout downtown, including portions of Wacker Drive and several bridges. Public transportation is recommended. CTA trains and buses will be free from 10 p.m. Wednesday until 4 a.m. Thursday.

Where to watch

For those celebrating from home, FOX 32 Chicago will provide live local coverage. Jake and Anita will broadcast live from TAO Chicago with music, special guests and looks at New Year’s Eve celebrations nationwide.

Watch beginning at 10 p.m. on FOX 32 and FOX Local Chicago.