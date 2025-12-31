Expand / Collapse search

Things to do in Chicago on New Year’s Eve 2025

By
Published  December 31, 2025 12:16pm CST
News
FOX 32 Chicago
New Year’s Eve party options abound across Chicago

New Year’s Eve party options abound across Chicago

Chicagoans are getting ready to ring in the New Year with celebrations, partying and much more at the stroke of midnight.

CHICAGO - Chicago will close out 2025 with fireworks, champagne, live entertainment and more. Here’s a look at New Year’s Eve celebrations to ring in the year.  

New Year’s Eve at TAO Chicago 

When: 8 p.m. to midnight

Details: TAO Chicago is hosting a New Year’s Eve celebration featuring light bites, premium cocktails and a midnight champagne toast. Tickets include access to both the restaurant and nightclub floors. 

FOX Chicago will host a live broadcast throughout the night.

Navy Pier’s Fireworks Show 

When: Midnight

Details: Navy Pier will host a free fireworks display over Lake Michigan as the clock strikes midnight. The show is scheduled to last approximately 10 minutes. Guests are encouraged to arrive early for prime viewing locations along the pier and lakefront. 

Noon Year’s Eve at the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum 

When: 10:30 a.m. to noon 

Details: Families can celebrate early with a Noon Year’s Eve concert featuring live, interactive music and hands-on crafts. Tickets include all-day museum admission.

Gatsby’s Prohibition Party at Morgan Manufacturing 

When: 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. 

Details: This Roaring Twenties-themed New Year’s Eve party includes multiple DJ sets, themed décor and champagne service. The event offers general admission and VIP ticket options and is strictly 21+. 

FATALE: New Year’s Eve at Untitled Supper Club 

When: 8 p.m.

Details: Inspired by the musical "Chicago," this New Year’s Eve celebration features live music, cabaret, burlesque and circus-style performances, along with DJS and light bites throughout the night.

New Year’s Eve at the Palmer House Hilton 

When: 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.

Details: One of the city’s largest New Year’s Eve events includes multiple ballrooms, DJs, food and drink packages and a midnight celebration. VIP tickets and table service packages are available.

"The Final Toast" at The Promontory

When: 8:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. 

Details: This event marks the final New Year’s Eve celebration at The Promontory. The night includes multiple DJs, party favors, a midnight toast and optional open-bar packages. 

Know before you go 

The Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications urges residents and visitors to plan ahead for New Year’s Eve celebrations throughout the city. 

Street closures will be in effect throughout downtown, including portions of Wacker Drive and several bridges. Public transportation is recommended. CTA trains and buses will be free from 10 p.m. Wednesday until 4 a.m. Thursday. 

Chicago prepares for New Year's Eve celebrations

Chicago prepares for New Year's Eve celebrations

Chicago officials are urging residents and visitors to plan ahead and remain vigilant as large crowds are expected downtown for New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Where to watch 

For those celebrating from home, FOX 32 Chicago will provide live local coverage. Jake and Anita will broadcast live from TAO Chicago with music, special guests and looks at New Year’s Eve celebrations nationwide. 

Watch beginning at 10 p.m. on FOX 32 and FOX Local Chicago. 

NewsThings to doHolidays