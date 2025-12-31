Chicagoans talk about their 2026 New Year's resolutions

The Brief As the new year approaches, customers at Lou Mitchell’s shared a wide range of resolutions, from reading more and exercising to being more patient and present. Many focused on self-improvement, healthier habits and spending more time with loved ones. Others rejected the tradition altogether, saying they prefer not to make resolutions at all.



New Year’s resolutions: They are easy to make, but even easier to break.

Is there a goal you didn’t reach or a project you didn’t start in 2025? Now may be a good time to resolve to do better. Customers at Lou Mitchell’s in the Loop had plenty of ideas for making change in the new year.

"Currently, I am in a book club, so I probably want to read a lot more books this year," Shawne Simpson said.

Angelica Aliaga said she hopes to take more vacations and spend more time with family.

What they're saying:

Debbie Matera, who was wearing shiny gold 2026 glasses and a matching sparkly necklace, said, "I’m going to try to be more patient with everything and everyone. Ask him," she said, pointing at her dining companion. "I work with him. I’m his work wife. He can tell you. "

Frank Medina nodded in agreement.

"That’s my work wife. Yeah, she needs to be more patient. For me, just being a better person," Medina said.

"My resolution is just to be more present, and to take more time to really enjoy the now moments," Lee Ross said.

While her husband, Jason Ross, said simply, "Less time on screens [and] more time connecting with people."

"My New Year’s resolution is to spend more time finding things to do in the city with my husband," said a retiree named Jan.

While Raymond vowed to do what many say they’re going to do each year.

"Exercise. And I have the equipment at home. I just have to get the clothes off of it," he said.

Kathleen plans "to lose weight, to walk, and to eat healthy… starting tomorrow. "

Lou Mitchell’s manager Audrey Colone said "I would like to wake up refreshed every day. Always being positive in getting through the day."

While most people were on a mission for self-improvement, Becca was defiant.

What’s her resolution?

"I don’t have one," she said. "Why would I start off the year by lying to myself? Then I would have to keep up the lie all year-round to other people. Come on!"