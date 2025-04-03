Woman facing multiple charges after suburban police chase on Dan Ryan Expressway
CHICAGO - A woman is facing multiple charges after leading police on a pursuit in the Chicago suburbs late Thursday afternoon.
Police Chase in Chicago Suburbs
What we know:
At 4:35 p.m., Oak Brook police spotted a black Hyundai that had fled from Aurora police the previous day.
Officers observed the woman, dressed in green, enter the vehicle before witnessing a traffic violation. They attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled.
The pursuit continued until the Hyundai entered I-88, at which point police called off the chase.
The vehicle was later flagged by a license plate reader near 290/Austin, prompting Village Park police to take over.
Police deployed a helicopter and tracked the Hyundai as it traveled to I-90/94 and Garfield, with its hazard lights on. The driver eventually pulled over on the shoulder of the interstate.
The woman exited the vehicle before she was arrested.
Facing Multiple Charges :
According to DuPage County court records, the driver was identified as Ebonie Collins, 27.
She's charged with the following:
- Aggravated fleeing and eluding police officer - exceeding 21 miles per hour
- Operate uninsured motor vehicle
- Speeding 35+ miles per hour over limit
- No valid registration
Further details on the case haven't been released.
What's next:
Collins is being held in the DuPage County Jail.