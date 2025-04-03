Woman facing multiple charges after suburban police chase on Dan Ryan Expressway

A woman is facing multiple charges after leading police on a pursuit in the Chicago suburbs late Thursday afternoon.

Police Chase in Chicago Suburbs

What we know:

At 4:35 p.m., Oak Brook police spotted a black Hyundai that had fled from Aurora police the previous day.

Officers observed the woman, dressed in green, enter the vehicle before witnessing a traffic violation. They attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled.

The pursuit continued until the Hyundai entered I-88, at which point police called off the chase.

The vehicle was later flagged by a license plate reader near 290/Austin, prompting Village Park police to take over.

Police deployed a helicopter and tracked the Hyundai as it traveled to I-90/94 and Garfield, with its hazard lights on. The driver eventually pulled over on the shoulder of the interstate.

The woman exited the vehicle before she was arrested.

A police pursuit on the Dan Ryan Expressway late Thursday afternoon led to a woman's arrest.

Facing Multiple Charges :

According to DuPage County court records, the driver was identified as Ebonie Collins, 27.

Pictured is Ebonie Collins, 27.

She's charged with the following:

Aggravated fleeing and eluding police officer - exceeding 21 miles per hour

Operate uninsured motor vehicle

Speeding 35+ miles per hour over limit

No valid registration

Further details on the case haven't been released.

What's next:

Collins is being held in the DuPage County Jail.