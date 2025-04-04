Woman sought after trying to lure kids into SUV in Schaumburg, police say

The Brief A woman driving a black Nissan SUV allegedly offered a ride to two children near Slingerland Drive and Westover Lane around 8:13 a.m. Friday; the children ran home and alerted their parents. The suspect, described as 28–30 years old with brown hair and blonde highlights, never exited her vehicle or made physical contact. Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Schaumburg PD Anonymous Tip Line at 847-348-7055.



Schaumburg police are searching for a woman who allegedly tried to lure two children into her SUV on Friday morning.

What we know:

The incident happened around 8:13 a.m. near the intersection of Slingerland Drive and Westover Lane, according to police.

The woman was driving a black four-door Nissan SUV when she reportedly approached two children walking together and offered them a ride to their nearby elementary school.

The children, ages 7 and 11, ran home, and their parents contacted police.

Police said the woman never got out of her vehicle and did not have any physical contact with the children. The SUV was last seen heading northbound on Slingerland.

Description of Suspect :

The woman is described as being between 28-30 years old with a medium build, straight brown hair with blonde highlights, and gold hoop earrings.

Pictured is a composite sketch of the suspect accused of child luring in Schaumburg. (Schaumburg PD )

Her vehicle has a black leather interior and roof-mounted luggage racks.

What you can do:

Anyone with more information on the incident or the suspect is urged to contact the Schaumburg Police Department Investigations Anonymous Tip Line at 847-348-7055.