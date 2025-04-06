Shootout on Chicago’s South Side leaves licensed gun owner injured, police say

A licensed gun holder was injured during a shootout early Sunday morning in the South Shore neighborhood.

The shooting happened in the 6900 block of South Crandon Avenue around 5 a.m., according to Chicago police.

Shootout on the South Side

What we know:

The victim, a 38-year-old man, was outside when an unknown offender opened fire. The victim then returned fire, police said.

He was shot in the buttocks and was then taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

The offender fled in an unknown direction in a dark-colored car.

The 38-year-old man has a valid firearm owners identification card and concealed carry license, police said.

No one was arrested in connection with the shooting.

There were no other injuries.

What we don't know:

It was unclear exactly what led to the shooting.

Area detectives are investigating.