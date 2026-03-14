Missing girl and her mother last seen Friday on Chicago's West Side, police say

The Brief A 4-year-old girl and her mother have been missing since Friday. The mother picked up her daughter from daycare before both disappeared. Their vehicle was found nearby, and police say the pair may still be in the area.



A 4-year-old girl and her mother have been missing since Friday after the child was picked up from daycare on Chicago's West Side, according to police.

What we know:

Police said 4-year-old Ashley Lobato and her mother, 26-year-old Heidy Garcia Soriano, were last seen in the 1300 block of North Springfield Avenue in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Garcia Soriano picked up Lobato from daycare and the two have not been seen since, according to police. Their vehicle was located nearby.

Police consider the mother and daughter endangered and say they may still be in the area.

Ashley Lobato and Heidy Garcia Soriano | CPD

Lobato is described as a Hispanic girl with black hair and brown eyes. She is about 3 feet tall and weighs about 35 pounds.

Garcia Soriano is described as a Hispanic woman with black hair and brown eyes. She is about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area 5 detectives at 312-746-6554 or call 911.