Loaded gun found on suburban Chicago man stopped for rolling blunt on CTA platform, police say

The Brief A 20-year-old Riverdale man was stopped Tuesday evening on a CTA platform for rolling a blunt. Officers say they found a loaded gun with a laser sight on him during a pat down. He was charged with aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon.



A Riverdale man is facing a felony charge after Cook County Sheriff’s police say they found a loaded gun on him while stopping him for rolling what appeared to be a weed cigar on a CTA Red Line platform earlier this week.

What we know:

On Tuesday, officers were patrolling the 87th Street CTA Red Line platform around 5:40 p.m. when they saw Tristen Carrizales, 20, walking toward an officer while rolling what appeared to be a blunt, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers then stopped Carrizales to investigate and during a safety pat down, they reportedly recovered a loaded firearm equipped with a laser sight and ammunition.

Tristen Carrizales, along with the loaded gun and weed cigar allegedly found in his possession | CCSO

Carrizales did not have a FOID card or a concealed carry license, officials said. He was taken into custody and charged with aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon.

What's next:

Carrizales was ordered held in custody at the Cook County Jail following his first court appearance on Wednesday.