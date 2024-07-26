Man charged with setting fire at Bolingbrook senior center

article

A 21-year-old man has been charged with setting a fire and severely burning a man at the Levy Senior Center in Bolingbrook early Wednesday morning.

At approximately 1:13 a.m., Bolingbrook police discovered a fire at the rear of the Levy Senior Center, 251 Canterbury Lane. The Bolingbrook Fire Department responded and extinguished the blaze, determining that it was fueled by personal bedding and not a natural occurrence.

Shortly after the fire was reported, a 35-year-old man with severe burns arrived at Bolingbrook Fire Station #2 seeking medical assistance. He was transported to a local hospital and is currently in stable condition.

Investigators determined that the fire and resulting injuries were the result of an intentional act. Through a swift investigation, officers identified Turdor Ereba, 21, as a person of interest. He was located and taken into custody.

Ereba was charged with: