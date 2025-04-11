Arrest made in 1995 double murder of Marine brothers in Cicero

The Brief Arrest Made: Daniel Flores, 49, was arrested nearly 30 years after the 1995 shooting deaths of Marine brothers John and Michael Fields in Cicero. Break in the Case: The case was reopened in 2013; a key witness came forward in 2014, identifying Flores as the shooter. Fugitive Captured: Flores fled to Mexico after the murders and fought extradition for two years before being returned to the U.S. in 2025.



Nearly 30 years after two brothers were shot and killed outside their suburban home, Cicero police have arrested a suspect in a decades-old double murder case.

What we know:

Daniel Flores, 49, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the 1995 deaths of John Fields, 22, and Michael Fields, 19 — both U.S. Marines.

The brothers were fatally shot on April 12, 1995, near their home at 29th Street and 50th Court in Cicero.

Cicero police said Flores fled the country shortly after the killings and had been living in Mexico. With the help of the U.S. Marshals Service, he was located in 2023 and extradited to the U.S. this week after a two-year legal battle.

This arrest gives the Fields family some much-needed closure after all these years.

The backstory:

Police said the case was reopened in 2013. A year later, investigators tracked down a key witness who provided crucial evidence identifying Flores as the shooter.

Authorities did not comment in detail on a motive, saying only that the attack followed a prior altercation.

What's next:

Flores remains in custody and is expected to appear in court later this week.