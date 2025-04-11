Chicago soldier surprises kids at school after 10-month deployment

The Brief Eduardo Medina-Ramos, an Army National Guard member, returned home after a 10-month peacekeeping and logistics deployment in Jordan, his first deployment. His reunion with his 4-year-old daughter Elisa and 3-year-old son Ezekiel was arranged by St. Walter-St. Benedict School in Blue Island, where he surprised them at school dismissal. Medina-Ramos expressed his overwhelming joy at being reunited with his children, emphasizing how much he missed them during his deployment.



A Chicago man is back on U.S. soil after a 10-month deployment to Jordan, and his children's school helped make the reunion unforgettable.

What we know:

Eduardo Medina-Ramos, a member of the Army National Guard, returned home after serving in peacekeeping and logistics. Until recently, the only way he saw his preschool-aged children was through Facetime.

But at school dismissal on Friday, Medina-Ramos walked into the classroom, surprising his 4-year-old daughter Elisa and 3-year-old son Ezekiel with big hugs and a few tears.

The reunion was organized by St. Walter-St. Benedict School in Blue Island to mark the end of a long-awaited chapter for the family.

Medina-Ramos' deployment to Jordan was his first.

What they're saying:

"Overwhelmed with everything going on – overhwelmed. But I'm happy. I'm back with them. I missed them a lot. It puts everything in perspective of how your kids are really important to you. They really are. I just, I missed them," Medina-Ramos said.

What's next:

Medina-Ramos plans to rest and eat after adjusting to the drastic time change from Jordan.