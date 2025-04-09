Tiffany Henyard skips Dolton meetings as controversial tenure nears quiet end

The final days of Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard’s term appear to be unfolding with less acrimony than the controversies that marked much of her tenure in office.

The scandal-plagued and self-described "super mayor," failed to show up for her final village board meeting on Monday, marking her fourth consecutive absence, according to reports.

Henyard lost her bid for reelection in February when she was defeated in a landslide by Jason House, who campaigned on transparency and reform, promising a "clean house" and to bring accountability back to Dolton government. House then swept the April 1 election with 95% of the vote over Independent candidate Casundra Hopson-Jordan.

House, who will be inaugurated on May 5, said audits for the 2023 and 2024 fiscal years will be conducted over the next four months over concerns about financial mismanagement, the Chicago Tribune reports. Since Henyard took office, the village has been delinquent in filing annual financial reports and audits with the state comptroller’s office.

Henyard’s tenure has brought national attention to the small Chicago suburb for all the wrong reasons.

In April 2024, the FBI served subpoenas at Dolton Village Hall amid allegations of corruption among officials. Henyard was not served.

A town meeting two months later descended into chaos when her opponents and supporters clashed after Dolton trustees voted to reinstate former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot to investigate Henyard. Residents accused her of using village funds as her own piggy bank by billing taxpayers thousands of dollars for her hair and makeup team as well as going on a lavish trip to Las Vegas.

The town had previously hired Lightfoot to look into Henyard, but the Dolton mayor vetoed the move. Henyard also previously vetoed the board's request to launch a federal investigation into gathering information on her alleged spending and financial mismanagement.

Henyard has been dubbed the "worst mayor in America" by critics, and has also come under fire for an alleged sexual assault by one of her allies during the Vegas trip, where the alleged victim claims to have been fired after speaking out. Henyard's cancer charity is also facing scrutiny.

A federal subpoena was signed on Feb. 25, the day Henyard lost the mayoral primary in Dolton, as authorities pursue a criminal investigation tied to the ousted mayor. The subpoena is tied to a development project involving land once reportedly owned by Henyard's boyfriend.

Henyard also serves as supervisor for Thornton Township Supervisor, one of the 29 townships in Cook County, Illinois, with Dolton being located in Thornton Township.

She was defeated in her bid for reelection for supervisor by Illinois state Senator Napoleon Harris.

In January, Henyard was seen on video jumping into a chaotic brawl that broke out between her boyfriend and an activist who called her a "b----" during a heated Thornton Township Board of Trustees meeting.

