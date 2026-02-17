Man found dead, 14-year-old wounded in shooting after Chicago-area party

The Brief A 22-year-old man was found shot to death inside a home in unincorporated Oswego Township. The investigation began after a 14-year-old girl was treated for a gunshot wound linked to the same location. Authorities say the shooting followed a party and was likely targeted.



A 22-year-old man was found dead inside a home in unincorporated Oswego Township on Sunday as sheriff’s deputies investigated a shooting that left a teenage girl wounded.

What we know:

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were alerted Sunday afternoon after Chicago police reported that a 14-year-old girl had been treated for a gunshot wound to the leg. Investigators later determined she had been struck by gunfire earlier that morning at a residence in the first block of Palomino Lane and was released from a Chicago-area hospital.

Authorities believe the shooting occurred between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Sunday. During the execution of a search warrant at the home around 9:45 p.m., deputies discovered a man dead inside the residence.

The Kendall County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as a 22-year-old, but his name has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

Preliminary findings indicate the man suffered multiple gunshot wounds. The official cause and manner of death remain under investigation, pending a forensic autopsy.

Sheriff’s officials said a party had taken place at the residence Saturday evening and that the shooting appears to have occurred among partygoers after the gathering ended. Investigators said the incident does not appear to be random and is believed to have been targeted.

A potential person of interest has been detained, though no charges had been filed as of Sunday evening.

What you can do:

Authorities are asking anyone who attended the party or who may have information or video related to the incident to contact the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office. Anonymous tips may also be submitted through Crime Stoppers.