North Side dance school honors slain student with special performance

A North Side dance school paid tribute Friday night to a talented young student who was killed earlier this year.

Jayden Perkins, 11, died while trying to protect his pregnant mother from an attacker in March.

The incident happened at their home in the 5900 block of Ravenswood Avenue.

Jayden was a student at the Gus Giordano Dance School.

Their dance program Friday night included a number called, "Our Superhero" – a tribute to Perkins.

The school has also named a scholarship after him.