Joliet man charged after police hear gunshot, recover gun with extended magazine

article

The Brief Police arrested a 20-year-old Joliet man after hearing a gunshot during a patrol. Officers say he ran, threw a loaded handgun into a yard and was taken into custody after a Taser was used. He faces multiple felony weapons-related charges.



A suburban Chicago man is facing multiple felony charges after police say he fired a gun and tried to flee police.

What we know:

Phillip Hinojosa, 20, was charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon and obstructing a peace officer after an incident Saturday evening, according to the Joliet Police Department.

Police said officers were patrolling near Rowell and Second avenues around 5:24 p.m. when they heard a single gunshot. Moments earlier, officers had seen a man walking through an alley in the 200 block of Rowell Avenue.

As officers began to investigate, they saw the same man running toward Second and Arizona avenues while holding something in his waistband, police said.

Officers chased the suspect and saw him throw a handgun into a yard in the 100 block of Arizona Avenue.

Police said Hinojosa was taken into custody after officers deployed a Taser. Officers recovered a loaded handgun with an extended magazine from the yard where it was thrown, along with a spent shell casing near the location where the gunshot was heard.

Hinojosa, of Joliet, was taken to the Will County Adult Detention Facility.