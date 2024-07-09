New Climate Works program aims to create green energy careers in Illinois

The state of Illinois and the 548 Foundation are teaming up to create more clean energy job opportunities.

They announced the Climate Works Pre-Apprenticeship Program, aiming to strengthen the career pipeline for the green energy field.

The program helps to set individuals up for good-paying careers and make sure underserved communities have access to clean energy jobs.

"In the coming years, pre-apprentices, people of color, women and other groups that have been historically excluded from the trades will take the first step to good-paying careers in clean energy. Illinois will move closer to a future built on sustainable and shared prosperity," said Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

It's estimated that some 500 to 700 pre-apprentices will enroll in the first year. Leaders said those workers are from all different backgrounds.