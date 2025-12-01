Chicago man sentenced to 4 years in mail theft case

article

The Brief Andrew Trotter pleaded guilty to burglary after a mail theft investigation on Chicago’s Northwest Side. Police found counterfeit postal keys, drugs and stolen IDs during his arrest. He was sentenced to four years in prison and one year of supervised release.



A Chicago man has been sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to a burglary charge stemming from a series of mail thefts on the city's Northwest Side.

What we know:

Andrew Trotter, 45, pleaded guilty on Nov. 12 and was ordered to one year of mandatory supervised release after serving the prison sentence, according to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

Trotter was arrested on Sept. 15 after investigators identified him as the suspect in multiple mail thefts reported earlier in the year.

During his arrest, authorities said Trotter was found with two counterfeit postal keys, suspected methamphetamine, several stolen debit and cedit cards and a stolen passport.

Trotter was charged with one felony count of possession of burglary tools and possession of a controlled substance. He was also charged with possession of burglary tools and theft of mislaid property, both misdemeanors.

What they're saying:

"This sentencing is a statement that mail theft will not be tolerated, and the perpetrators will be brought to justice," said

Ruth M. Mendonça, inspector in charge, Chicago Division of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service. "The Postal Inspection Service will continue to partner with other law enforcement agencies to collectively pursue criminals who victimize postal customers."

What you can do:

Officials urged anyone who believes they may be a victim of mail theft to contact the Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455 or submit a report online.