Shootout outside Chicago-area bar leaves 1 dead, 1 hurt, police say

The Brief An exchange of gunfire outside a Bridgeview bar early Saturday morning left a person dead and another critically injured. Police said two groups of people began exchanging words in the parking lot of the bar before the shooting. Authorities have not identified the victim who was killed.



An exchange of gunfire in the parking lot of a southwest suburban bar early Saturday morning left one person dead and another critically hurt.

What we know:

Around 2:11 a.m., officers responded to the 7700 block of S. Harlem Frontage Road in Bridgeview for the shooting outside the bar and pool hall, according to village officials.

Police said a group of individuals was playing pool in the bar around 2 a.m. when another group entered the building.

The first group left, and the second group followed them and began exchanging words. Individuals in both groups had guns and exchanged gunfire, police said.

One person in the first group was shot once in the torso. They were taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition, but their condition was stabilized.

A person in the second group was shot multiple times and later died at Christ Hospital.

Authorities did not provide any more information on the shooting.