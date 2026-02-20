Beverly record store faces more setbacks after New Year's Day crash

The Brief A car crashed into Beverly Phono Mart early on New Year’s Day, damaging the family-owned record store and forcing it to close indefinitely. More than two weeks ago, a water pipe burst in the store, which caused water damage to the floor and to more of the family's merchandise. The family's pop-up shop lost power Friday, which forced the family to pivot once again.



A family-owned record store in Chicago's Beverly neighborhood is facing another setback.

It comes after a driver crashed into the Beverly Phono Mart in the early morning hours of New Year's Day, which forced the family to close the store indefinitely.

What we know:

On Feb. 2, a pipe burst inside the store which flooded the building and damaged more merchandise, including 160 records and 500 45s. This was just three doors down from the pop-up store Mallory McClaire and her husband Chantala Kommanivanh had just opened.

On Friday, the pop-up store had also lost power before it opened for the weekend.

"Definitely disrupted our rhythm with that and thankfully, there were lots of people, not just locally but from other parts of the region, who were placing online orders. We were able to quickly get those out," said McClaire. "I think it's been us trying to continually problem-solve, adapt as we go."

McClaire and Kommanivanh still don't know when their original store will open back up, but they're anticipating that they will not be open during the summer months.

When a driver crashed into their store in January, it destroyed the store's entryway, scattering bricks, broken glass and stacks of vinyl records across the floor. McClaire said that it appeared someone was injured inside the store. Authorities said the crash damaged three buildings, including the record store.

Now, there are support beams above the outside of the store's door, as well as to the entrances to other buildings next door.

"Sort of the nature of small business, too I know that we're not the only ones who've had something crazy happen to a business that they've poured a lot into, so it's something that you sort of sign up for right when you're on this type of journey. You don't know what's going to come your way and what you'll have to navigate," said McClaire. "To be honest, we're tired. There are moments that are really overwhelming."

A ray of hope

While the family navigates this, they did receive a surprise from the Chicago Bulls and Horace Grant, who will recognize the store on Sunday when the Bulls play the New York Knicks.

In a social media post, Grant visited the store and awarded them a grant for the Bulls/BMO Business Spotlight program.

"We've been really moved by the community response and by the way our consistent customers have come through to support us through all of this," said McClaire. "That's actually been a silver lining which makes us feel really great."