Family-owned Beverly record store closed after New Year’s Day crash

A family-owned record store in Chicago's Beverly neighborhood is facing extensive damage after a car crashed into the business early on New Year’s Day, forcing it to close indefinitely.

What we know:

Co-owner Mallory McClaire said she received a call around 8 a.m. informing her that a vehicle had slammed through the front of Beverly Phono Mart at a high rate of speed.

"When you get that call, you know it can't possibly be anything good," she said.

The crash destroyed the store’s entryway, scattering bricks, broken glass and stacks of vinyl records across the floor. McClaire said evidence at the scene indicated someone was injured inside the store.

"On the floor and from what we found when we cleaned up, it was pretty clear that someone was injured in our in our store," she said.

Officials said the crash damaged three buildings, including the record shop. Structural concerns at the front of Beverly Phono Mart have required support beams to be installed.

The extent of the damage is still being assessed.

Despite the closure, the owners are working to keep the business operating. McClaire said the store’s website remains open for online purchases, with free local delivery in the Beverly area and partnerships with nearby businesses for pickup options as they begin the recovery process.

