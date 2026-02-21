Chicago crime: 2 women shot, 1 killed in East Side drive-by, police say

The Brief An early morning drive-by shooting on Chicago's East Side Saturday left a woman dead and another woman injured, police said. Officials have not identified the woman who was killed.



Two women were shot, one fatally, in a drive-by shooting on Chicago’s East Side early Saturday morning.

What we know:

Officers responded to the shooting in the 102000 block of S. Avenue J around 1:10 a.m., according to the Chicago Police Department.

The two female victims were standing in a parking lot with a crowd when a blue car drove by, and someone inside fired multiple gunshots into the crowd, police said.

A 37-year-old woman was shot in the leg. She was treated by paramedics and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

A 29-year-old woman was shot in the chest. She was treated and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, and later died.

Area detectives are investigating the incident.