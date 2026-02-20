Off-duty Gary officer, family injured in crash with semi: officials
GARY, Ind. - An off-duty Gary police officer and his family, including his two young daughters, were injured after a semi collided with the squad car on Thursday, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Department.
What we know:
Around 6 p.m., Lake County Sheriff's police officers responded to a crash with injuries near the intersection of West Ridge Road and Hendricks Place in Gary, Ind.
An investigation revealed that the driver of the Gary Police SUV, a 27-year-old off-duty officer, was traveling west on Ridge Road when a semi turned north in front of the SUV to enter a larking lot on Ridge Road.
The off-duty officer and his 3-year-old daughter were treated for facial injuries, while his 4-year-old daughter was transported to a Chicago hospital with eye injuries.
A 23-year-old woman who was in the front passenger seat of the squad car was taken to a Chicago hospital with a broken knee.
The driver of the semi, a 41-year-old Hammond man, was unharmed.
The driver was cited for an improper turn and his vehicle was impounded.
The investigation of the crash is still ongoing.
What they're saying:
"As sheriff, I extend my wishes for a full and speedy recovery for this officer and his family. We will continue to keep them in our thoughts as they continue to heal," Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Lake County Sheriff's Department.