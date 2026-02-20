Off-duty Gary officer, family injured in crash with semi: officials

The Brief An off-duty Gary police officer and his family were injured Thursday evening when a semi made an improper turn and collided with their SUV near Ridge Road and Hendricks Place in Gary. The officer and his 3-year-old daughter suffered facial injuries, his 4-year-old daughter was taken to a Chicago hospital with eye injuries, and a 23-year-old passenger sustained a broken knee; the semi driver was unharmed. The semi driver was cited for an improper turn, the truck was impounded, and the crash remains under investigation.



An off-duty Gary police officer and his family, including his two young daughters, were injured after a semi collided with the squad car on Thursday, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Department.

What we know:

Around 6 p.m., Lake County Sheriff's police officers responded to a crash with injuries near the intersection of West Ridge Road and Hendricks Place in Gary, Ind.

An investigation revealed that the driver of the Gary Police SUV, a 27-year-old off-duty officer, was traveling west on Ridge Road when a semi turned north in front of the SUV to enter a larking lot on Ridge Road.

The off-duty officer and his 3-year-old daughter were treated for facial injuries, while his 4-year-old daughter was transported to a Chicago hospital with eye injuries.

A 23-year-old woman who was in the front passenger seat of the squad car was taken to a Chicago hospital with a broken knee.

The driver of the semi, a 41-year-old Hammond man, was unharmed.

The driver was cited for an improper turn and his vehicle was impounded.

The investigation of the crash is still ongoing.

What they're saying:

"As sheriff, I extend my wishes for a full and speedy recovery for this officer and his family. We will continue to keep them in our thoughts as they continue to heal," Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said.