The Brief A CSX train derailed 17 cars around 3:45 a.m. Friday in Harvey. No injuries or hazardous material leaks were reported. Several railroad crossings were blocked as crews worked to clear the scene.



A CSX train derailed 17 cars early Friday morning in Chicago's south suburbs, blocking multiple crossings but causing no injuries or hazardous material spills.

What we know:

The derailment happened around 3:45 a.m. near 140th Street and Spaulding Avenue in Harvey.

CSX said 17 cars left the tracks, including 16 autoracks and one intermodal car. Autoracks are typically used to transport vehicles.

No injuries were reported, and the company said no hazardous material leaked or spilled because of the derailment.

The incident is blocking railroad crossings at Robey Avenue, Lincoln Avenue and Western Avenue.

Crews are on scene and working to clear the area and restore freight service as safely and quickly as possible, according to CSX.

What we don't know:

The cause of the derailment remains under investigation, and no timeline was provided as to when the scene will be cleared.

What's next:

CSX said it will continue to provide updates as they become available.