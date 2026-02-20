Chicago weather: Breezy conditions continue with light snow chances

Gusty winds that reached 40 to 50 mph earlier in the day eased Friday evening, though breezy conditions persisted across the Chicago area.

Temperatures fell to 27 degrees at O’Hare International Airport, with sustained winds around 16 mph and higher gusts making it feel closer to 15 degrees. Midway Airport reported 28 degrees, with similar readings along the lakefront and in Waukegan. DeKalb was at 25 degrees.

Light snow fell in parts of the region, and additional flurries are possible late Saturday night and early Sunday. Little to no accumulation is expected in Illinois, though up to an inch or two could fall in northwest Indiana near the Michigan state line.

Overnight lows are expected to dip into the lower 20s in outlying areas and remain in the mid- to upper 20s in the city. High temperatures are forecast to reach about 38 degrees Saturday, 33 degrees Sunday and 34 degrees Monday — near normal for this time of year.

Cloudy conditions are expected to linger into early next week as a low-pressure system to the east keeps the region unsettled. Temperatures are forecast to climb into the 40s by midweek, with highs approaching 50 degrees by Friday.