Bridgeview Palestine Fest protest by far-right activist Jake Lang draws security concerns

The Brief Bridgeview is set to hold its annual Palestine Fest on Sunday at SeatGeek Stadium. A far-right activist named Jake Lang has said he will hold a "peaceful" rally and protest against the event. Lang said he wants to "boycott" the event and "stop the Islamification of Chicago."



Officials in suburban Bridgeview addressed security concerns at the annual Palestine Fest after a far-right activist named Jake Lang said he would lead a protest there on Sunday.

The 4th annual Palestine Fest is set to be held on Sunday at SeatGeek Stadium in the southwest suburb from noon until 7 p.m., according to an event flyer.

Protesting ‘Little Palestine’

What we know:

Local leaders have touted Bridgeview as home to the largest Palestinian-American population in the country.

Lang has garnered notoriety after being arrested and jailed in connection with the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol and has led multiple other demonstrations around the country that led to violence and arrests.

Just last month, Lang participated in an anti-Islam rally in New York on Sept. 11, 25 years after the terrorist attacks in 2001. He was photographed holding a sign that read "Deport all Muslims."

Far-right activist Jake Lang shouts during an anti-Islam rally on the 25th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks in New York on September 11, 2026. (Photo by Ryan MURPHY / AFP via Getty Images)

Leading up to Sunday’s festival in Bridgeview, Lang said he would lead a "Peaceful Crusader Rally" to "Stop Islamification of Chicago" and boycott the festival, according to a news release and flyers publicizing the event online.

A flyer publicizing a protest by far-right activist Jake Lang against the Palestine Fest in suburban Bridgeview.

The name of the rally and the imagery on what appears to be an AI-generated poster depict Christian crusaders, a reference to a series of religious and military campaigns launched by European Christians against Muslim groups in the Middle East during the 11th through 13th centuries.

What they're saying:

Bridgeview Mayor Steve Landek said in a statement that the Palestine Fest is a "celebratory event for our whole community."

He added: "We are committed to ensuring that everyone who would like to do so is able to participate. We understand that some individuals plan to exercise their First Amendment rights in the area on that day. As always, we will protect the right to free speech and protest. But let me be clear: there is no place for the bigotry and hate-filled rhetoric in our community. The Bridgeview Police Department has developed a thorough security plan to make sure all community members are safely able to engage in the day’s events, and we will update the public with relevant information in an ongoing way."