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The Brief MoneyGeek found home cooking fires rose to 3.72 times a normal non-holiday November day on Thanksgiving Day from 2019 to 2025. Rhode Island posted the biggest jump at 6.22 times and Alabama the smallest among ranked states at 2.01, according to the analysis. Illinois ranked as the Midwest state with the highest chance at a home fire on Thanksgiving at 4.08 times.



Millions of people across the country will be using their stoves on Thursday to cook the largest meal they'll prepare all year — Thanksgiving dinner.

But due to that, a new study has found that cooking fires are more likely to happen on Thanksgiving than any other normal day, so which states are most likely to have a fire this holiday?

Thanksgiving cooking fires

The backstory:

The study done by MoneyGeek compared each state's Thanksgiving Day cooking fires with its own average daily count on non-holiday November days from 2019 to 2025 using data from the U.S. Fire Administration. Only 31 states had enough data to be in the study.

Nationally, residential cooking fires are 3.72 times more likely to happen on Thanksgiving Day than on an average non-holiday November day. The study also found that reports rose to 1.52 times the usual count on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and returned to 0.99 times a normal day by Friday.

Local perspective:

In the Midwest, Illinois ranked at the top of the region at eighth overall with a Thanksgiving cooking fire multiplier of 4.08 and 384 Thanksgiving cooking fires reported across the seven-year period, according to MoneyGeek.

Indiana was the next Midwest state on the list at No. 13 with cooking fires occurring 3.75 times more often on Thanksgiving, followed by Ohio at No. 16 at 3.23 and Michigan was right behind at 17th at 3.19 and 171 fires.

Finally, Minnesota ranked 25th at 2.48 with 85 total fires and Wisconsin ranked 26th at 2.45 with 51.

Big picture view:

At the top of the list for the country was Rhode Island with a 6.22 greater chance of a cooking fire on Thanksgiving. New Jersey landed at No. 2 with a rate of 5.3, followed by California at 4.98.