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The Brief According to police, Christopher Kirkendoll, 41, was arrested at about 12:35 a.m. Nov. 20 in the 7000 block of South Indiana Avenue in Chicago. Prosecutors allege he took part in the fatal shooting of a 46-year-old man several hours earlier in the 7100 block of South Michigan Avenue. His detention hearing is scheduled for Nov. 22.



Chicago police say a 41-year-old man faces murder and weapons charges in connection with a Nov. 20 shooting.

Murder charges for Chicago man

What we know:

According to police, 41-year-old Christopher Kirkendoll of Chicago was involved in a shooting in the 7100 block of South Michigan Avenue.

The victim was a 46-year-old man.

Police arrested Kirkendoll at 12:35 a.m., several hours after the shooting, in the 7000 block of South Indiana Avenue.

He's been charged with one count of first-degree murder and one county of felon in possession of a weapon.

His detention hearing is scheduled for Nov. 22.

What we don't know:

Police have not identified the victim in the shooting or a possible motive.