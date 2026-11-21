Murder charges for 41-year-old Chicago man after shooting
CHICAGO - Chicago police say a 41-year-old man faces murder and weapons charges in connection with a Nov. 20 shooting.
Murder charges for Chicago man
What we know:
According to police, 41-year-old Christopher Kirkendoll of Chicago was involved in a shooting in the 7100 block of South Michigan Avenue.
The victim was a 46-year-old man.
Police arrested Kirkendoll at 12:35 a.m., several hours after the shooting, in the 7000 block of South Indiana Avenue.
He's been charged with one count of first-degree murder and one county of felon in possession of a weapon.
His detention hearing is scheduled for Nov. 22.
What we don't know:
Police have not identified the victim in the shooting or a possible motive.
The Source: The reporting in this story is based on a press release from the Chicago Police Department. It was reported from Eden Prairie, Minnesota.