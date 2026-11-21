The Brief A man and a woman were shot and killed early Saturday morning on Chicago's Northwest Side. They were with a group of people when an argument ensued, and someone fatally shot them both.



A woman and man were shot and killed during an argument on Chicago’s Northwest Side early Saturday morning.

What we know:

Officers responded to the scene in the 1000 block of N. Milwaukee Ave. just after 2 a.m., according to the Chicago Police Department.

Police said the victims, a 29-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman, were standing outside with a group when a verbal altercation took place. An unknown offender with a gun fired shots, hitting both victims.

The man was shot multiple times and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died.

The woman was shot in the chest. She was also taken to Stroger Hospital, where she died.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not identified the victims.

It was unclear exactly what started the altercation. Police did not give a description of the gunman.

Area detectives are investigating the shooting.