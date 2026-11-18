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The Brief A study done by MoneyGeek listed the cities with the worst commutes in the U.S. Chicago finished at No. 6 on the list, the worst rated commute in the Midwest. Eight California cities made up the top 10 worst commutes in the country.



Everybody has to get to work somehow, and depending on where you live in the U.S., getting to and from work can be the worst part of your day. A new study broke down which cities have the absolute worst commutes across the country.

Worst commutes in the Midwest

The backstory:

A study done by MoneyGeek ranked 124 cities in the U.S. that have labor forces of 200,00 people or more and looked at a variety of factors such as morning crash rates, the average commute time, annual fuel costs, and more to determine which cities have the worst commutes.

Local perspective:

Landing at the top of the list for the Midwest is Chicago, which actually has the sixth-worst commute in the country. The Windy City has the longest average commute time on the list at around 34 minutes.

To find the next closest on the list, you have to go all the way down to No. 46, where Indianapolis sits, followed by Columbus, Indiana at No. 48, which has a morning crash rate of 3.54 crashes in the morning for every 100,000 drivers.

On the other end of the spectrum, several Midwest cities had some of the easiest commutes compared to other big cities.

Jackson, Michigan ranked second to last with only an average of a 16-minute commute and a very low crash rate. Rochester, Minnesota wasn't far behind either at fourth to last.

Check out the full list of which Midwest cities have the worst commutes.

6. Chicago, Illinois

46. Indianapolis, Indiana

48. Columbus, Indiana

52. Detroit, Michigan

67. Columbus, Ohio

69. Minneapolis, Minnesota

78. Cincinnati, Ohio

82. Akron, Ohio

85. Milwaukee, Wisconsin

93. Dayton, Ohio

97. Toledo, Ohio

108. Springfield, Illinois

111. Madison, Wisconsin

113. Springfield, Ohio

115. Grand Rapids, Michigan

121. Rochester, Minnesota

123. Jackson, Michigan

Rest of the country

Big picture view:

As for the country as a whole, California made up the majority of the top of the list with eight of the worst commutes in the country residing out west.

Other cities that made the top 10, aside from Chicago and California, were Honolulu, Hawaii and Newark, New Jersey.

Check out the top 10 worst commutes, according to MoneyGeek.

Los Angeles, California San Francisco, California Long Beach, California Oakland, California Riverside, California Chicago, Illinois San Jose, California Honolulu, Hawaii San Bernardino, California Newark, New Jersey